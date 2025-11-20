Government prepared action plan against seizure of Russian assets — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The retaliatory action plan against the confiscation of Russian assets was prepared by the government, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"Certainly, we have the tit-for-tat plan drawn up in the government," the minister said.

Siluanov said earlier the ministry of finance will use tit-for-tat measures in case of confiscation of Russian assets.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen sent earlier a letter to EU countries with formal proposal on expropriation of Russian assets and two alternative options of loan-based funding of Ukraine.