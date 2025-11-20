Dollar's share in international settlements in October down to February 2024 lows

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The dollar's share in international settlements via the SWIFT interbank system in October 2025 amounted to 46.71%, which is the lowest level since February 2024, according to SWIFT data.

In September 2025, the dollar's share was 47.79%.

The euro retained second place among the most used currencies in international settlements last month (23.98%, up from 22.77% in September), followed by the pound sterling (7.82%, up from 7.38% in September), the yen (3.83%, up from 3.69%), the Canadian dollar (3.33%, up from 3.21%), and the Chinese yuan (2.47%, down from 3.17%).