Businesses implement 271 projects worth $2.8B in Arkhangelsk Region — Deputy PM Trutnev

ARKHANGELSK, November 20. /TASS/. Businesses implement more than 270 investment projects worth 226 billion rubles ($2.8 billion) in the Arkhangelsk Region, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"271 investment projects worth 226 billion rubles are being implemented in the region with state support. This figure makes 17% of planned investments in the Arctic, where 47 billion rubles ($581 million) have been invested in the economy - 11% of investments in the Russian Arctic," Trutnev told a meeting on the Arkhangelsk Region's social and economic development.

According to the official, 113 projects have been commissioned, which more than 4,500 new jobs. "In terms of attracted investments and the number of implemented projects, the Arkhangelsk Region ranks second among the Arctic Zone regions," the deputy prime minister said.