RTS index slows down decline after Bank of Russia publishes official exchange rates

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The RTS index slowed its decline, according to trading data after the Bank of Russia published official exchange rates. The regulator set the official dollar rate for November 11 at 81.01 rubles, raised the euro to 93.93 rubles, and left the yuan rate largely unchanged at 11.3506 rubles.

As of 5:45 p.m. Moscow time, prior to the publication of the exchange rates, the RTS and MOEX indices were down 0.42%, at 991.19 and 2,555.7 points, respectively.

Following the publication, as of 5:56 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS index had slowed its decline to 994.19 points (-0.12%), while the MOEX index stood at 2,556.73 points (-0.38%).