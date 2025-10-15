Russian foreign trade surplus down to $7.5 bln in August — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade surplus dropped by $1.2 bln as of the end of August 2025 in annual terms and totaled $7.5 bln, the Central Bank said in its preliminary estimate.

The surplus of foreign trade in goods lost $5.2 bln to $7.5 bln against the updated figure of July 2025. The main input was from the decrease in cost volumes of exports, the regulator noted.

The deficit of the balance of services increased to $6 bln in August on account of the contraction of services exports, the Bank of Russia informed.

The current account deficit stood at $0.9 bln in August 2025, compared to its surplus of $1.2 bln in this July. The surplus of foreign trade in goods dropped in January - August 2025 to $75.5 bln from $88.7 bln in the like period of 2024, due to declined exports of mineral products, partly compensated by the rise in deliveries of non-energy goods. Imports stayed almost flat in annual terms. The current account surplus in January - August 2025 declined to $22.2 bln from $42.8 bln in the like period of 2024, predominantly due to trade balance weakening and growing deficit of the services balance.