STOCKHOLM, October 13. /TASS/. The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2025 will be announced in Stockholm on Monday.

The award established in 1968 to mark the 30th anniversary of Sweden’s central bank, which makes annual contributions to the Nobel Foundation, cannot formally be considered a Nobel Prize as the Swedish chemist, inventor and philanthropist did not mention economists in his will in 1895.

Nor do the descendants of the founder of the award support the prize which, Professor Dr. Peter Nobel argues, does not conform to the spirit of the will of the chemist and inventor whose letters reveal his dislike of economists. Thomas Tyden, chairman of the Nobel Family Society, insists that this award should be distinct from the prizes outlined in the will.

Last year’s Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James Robinson "for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity."