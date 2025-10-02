SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The rejection of Russian gas resulted in the rise in food prices in Europe and made the EU population poorer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"The rejection of Russian gas in Europe resulted in the price growth; production of mineral fertilizers on the basis of this gas in Europe has become unprofitable and plants started shutting down. The price of fertilizers increased, which affected agriculture. The foods prices grew, which influenced the purchasing power of the population. That is why people take to the streets," Putin said.

According to TASS estimates based on Bruegel center data, total supplies of Russian gas to the EU during nine months of 2025 totaled about 27.6 bln cubic meters. Russia therefore ranks fourth after Norway, the US and Algeria.