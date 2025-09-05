Hydropower sector to be developed under responsible water use principle — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Development of small and high-capacity hydropower plants (HPP) in Russia should take into account both economic and environmental components for safety of residents, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"It is obvious that serious capital investment is required to develop the hydropower sector. Instructions were given to that effect, considering that the government and counterparts in regions will continue paying particular attention to development of small-size and high-capacity hydropower plants. I would like to stress that the case in point in this regard is the responsible water management, control of long-term flows, and prevention of floods, which directly influences the environment, agriculture and safety of cities and townships," the head of state said.

