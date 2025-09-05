Russia’s Far East outpaces national growth in several indicators — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Far East is outperforming the national average on a number of development indicators, President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (VEF).

"Over the past years, across many key indicators, primarily economic ones, the Far East has taken a leading position, surpassing the nationwide growth rate," Putin said.

The president recalled that the development of the Far East and Siberia was designated a national priority for Russia for the entire 21st century, as set out in his address to the Federal Assembly in late 2013. Since then, the regulatory framework has been established and updated, and a series of business support mechanisms launched, including territories of advanced development, the free port regime in Vladivostok, and preferential regimes in the Kuril Islands, including in the special administrative district on Russky Island.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.