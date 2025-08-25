Russian private space company SR Space recognized bankrupt — court

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Moscow Arbitration Court ruled to recognize the private aerospace holding SR Space as bankrupt, according to data from the court case file.

"The debtor to be recognized as bankrupt and the bankruptcy proceedings to be opened, the arbitration case file indicates. The court session on the meeting was completed.

SR Space is going to appeal against the judgment, CEO of SR Space Oleg Mansurov told TASS. "We petitioned for postponement and will seek after reversal of the award - we have fifteen days to do that," he said.

The court pronounced its decision without actually enabling the holding to present its position, Mansurov noted. "All the obligations towards partners and counterparts are preserved and will be honored in full scope in the near time. The company continues its work," he stressed.

SR Space was created in 2020 and is the developer of suborbital and orbital launch vehicles of ultra-small and small classes, small spacecraft and satellite constellations.