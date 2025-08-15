Putin instructs to develop plan of structural changes in economy

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to develop a plan of structural changes in the national economy.

Instructions were given in conclusion of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum held on June 18-21 of this year.

The head of state tasked the national government to create and approve the plan of changes in the economy that provide for a change in the employment and consumption structure, improvement of the investment climate quality, transformation of the structure and establishment of the new quality of the foreign trade, and performance improvement in the defense and security sphere.