Any Arctic projects should be implemented under Russian operational management — expert

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Any joint initiatives between the United States and Russia in the Arctic should be conducted under Russian operational management and in adherence to the principle of technological sovereignty, Maxim Dankin, the director-general of the Arctic Development Project Office, said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia must assert itself as the undisputed leader in the Arctic region and insist on conditions that do not compromise its economic and strategic security. While we remain open to constructive cooperation, we will not accept scenarios where our resources or infrastructure fall under external control. All joint projects - whether in energy, transportation, or environmental sectors - must be managed by Russia and aligned with the principle of technological sovereignty," Dankin emphasized.

He further noted that the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could serve as an opportunity to test the waters for restoring dialogue on key issues, including the Arctic.

"In the current tense geopolitical climate, it is precisely during such times that the leaders of the world's major powers can lay the groundwork for future cooperation if they find a common language. The Arctic region could serve as a testing ground for their willingness to pursue mutually beneficial solutions. It is critically important for energy, logistics, and environmental considerations, and despite ongoing competition, the strategic interests of Russia and the US often overlap," Dankin explained.

He highlighted that critical minerals, such as lithium, remain a significant topic of discussion. In his view, if the US genuinely seeks a long-term partnership, it should be prepared to support arrangements that allow Russia to benefit directly through investments in processing and industrial supply chains within the country, rather than merely exporting raw materials.

Dankin also suggested that broader issues - such as arms control, trade barriers, and international crisis management - might be addressed during the talks. However, he stressed that negotiations often commence with symbolic gestures. Acknowledging Russia's pivotal role in the Arctic and expressing a willingness to collaborate on equal terms would be significant signals of potential future rapprochement.

On August 8, US President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. These plans were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who stated that the leaders would focus on exploring options for a long-term peace settlement regarding the Ukrainian crisis.