Russian Agriculture Ministry maintains grain harvest forecast at 135 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture is maintaining its forecast for grain and legume production at 135 mln tonnes in 2025, provided that weather conditions remain favorable during the harvest period, the Ministry’s press service told reporters.

"This year, certain regions in the south of the country, specifically, the Rostov Region, the Republic of Crimea, and some districts of the Krasnodar Region, have experienced unfavorable conditions for grain crop formation. The Agriculture Ministry is maintaining its forecast for grain and legume production at 135 mln tonnes, contingent on favorable weather conditions during the harvest," the statement said.

At the same time, the Ministry noted that in most regions of the Central, Volga, and North Caucasus Federal Districts, as well as in some southern regions such as Adygea and Volgograd, actual yields are surpassing last year’s figures.

Earlier, Russian Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut stated that the grain harvest in Russia is expected to total 135 mln tonnes in 2025, including 88-90 mln tonnes of wheat.

In 2024, Russia’s grain harvest totaled nearly 130 mln tonnes.