Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.33% to 2,821.78 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.32% to 1,134.88 points. The yuan dropped by 8.1 kopecks to 10.857 rubles.

"Growth will continue this week unless adverse geopolitical news appear," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Stocks of the Seligdar gold miner turned out to be the leaders of growth on the Russian market (+10.9%), most probably on news of the construction start for a new gold extraction factory at the Khvoinoye deposit. Preferred stocks of Surgutneftegaz took the lead in the decrease (-1.2%), probably because of the cutoff date for dividends occurred at the turn of the last week," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be at 2,860 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,800 - 2,900 points on Tuesday.