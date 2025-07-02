Sitronics Electro plans to export charging stations to Georgia, Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Sitronics Electro, a subsidiary of Sitronics Group, plans to export its electric vehicle charging stations to Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, the company’s CEO Andrey Gurlenov told TASS in an interview. In addition, the company has already delivered its first charging units to Armenia.

"We have export plans. We’ve shipped the first units to Armenia and are working with CIS countries. We have partners in Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, and we’re preparing to supply charging stations there," Gurlenov said.

He emphasized that Sitronics Electro offers integrated solutions, which facilitates entry into foreign markets. "However, Russian charging stations are more expensive than Chinese ones, so abroad we are focused on unique and/or high-power solutions that are not available in the mass-market Chinese segment," Gurlenov added.

Sitronics Electro is also developing a marine power system, which is scheduled to be deployed on a new vessel named Moskva in 2026. "A marine power system is currently under development, which should be installed on the new vessel Moskva next year," Gurlenov added.

The company is designing charging stations with capacities of up to 900 kW for ships, electric buses, and heavy-duty vehicles. "We currently have two alternating current stations and three direct current stations with capacities of up to 260 kW. We are also developing stations with capacities of up to 900 kW for marine vessels, electric buses, and heavy-duty transport," he noted.

According to Gurlenov, the company thus covers the entire range of charging station capacities, from 20 kW to nearly 1 MW.