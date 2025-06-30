National Mercantile Exchange suspends interventions on grain market from July 1

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The National Mercantile Exchange suspends interventions on the grain market from July 1, 2025, the exchange reported.

"Exchange trading in the sale of grain from the reserves of the federal intervention fund, conducted in accordance with the order of the Russian government dated December 26, 2024, No. 4053-r, will be suspended from July 1, 2025," the statement says.

As explained to TASS by the press service of the Agriculture Ministry, the suspension of interventions is due to the beginning of the harvest and the expected arrival of grain on the market.

Earlier, the Russian government authorized the sale of up to 3 million tons of wheat, rye and barley from the federal intervention fund in 2025.

State interventions in the purchase and sale of grain have been carried out in Russia since 2001 to regulate domestic prices. The government purchases products for the Federal Intervention Fund when prices for them fall in order to remove surpluses from the market and provide support to producers.