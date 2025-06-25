Sibur aims to increase share in rubber export markets — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. Sibur endeavors at present to expand its share in export markets of the synthetic rubber due to the declining domestic demand, CEO of the Russian petrochemical major Mikhail Karisalov told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We have slightly adjusted production plans only in respect of the synthetic rubber that enjoys the demand among tire producers and in the rubber goods industry. The demand slightly declined there against prior years. As an example, if motor vehicles from the Asian market are imported in Russia, they are outfitted with tires made there. As a countermeasure, we seek after receiving an extra share in export markets to prevent production constraints for this commodity group," the chief executive said.

Sibur focuses in parallel on joint projects with domestic manufacturers, where there is also the potential to boost the demand. The company is generally in line with the production plan for the other goods as of the end of the first six months of 2025, Karisalov added.