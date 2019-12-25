Russia, China discussing key projects for year of scientific cooperation

BEIJING, December 25. /TASS/. China and Russia are currently discussing a list of key projects and a roadmap for organizing the Year of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovation Cooperation, set to take place in 2020-2021, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang stated on Wednesday.

"As for future cooperation, we have great potential in the sphere of information, communications, technology, as well as artificial intellect and the Internet of things. Currently, we are discussing a list of key projects within the framework of the Year of Scientific, Technical and Innovation Cooperation, along with a roadmap," he noted. "I am confident that by using this opportunity, we will achieve even better results in these areas, which will contribute to our joint development and to the development of science and technology of all mankind," the diplomat said.

According to Geng Shuang, China and Russia have a positive experience of scientific-technological cooperation. Among the examples of successful cooperation, the diplomat mentioned the development of a fast-neutron reactor and a wide-body long-range jet.

"Cooperation in the sphere of science and technology was a priority of our practical partnership. Russia has a unique potential in the sphere of research and innovation. For its part, China is one of the global leaders of the sphere of information and communications, as well as satellite navigation, drone technologies and supercomputers. We can use our best qualities, expanding our technological potential and competitiveness," the spokesman concluded.

On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the Year of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovation Cooperation in 2020-2021. It was reported earlier that about 800 events would be held within the year, including those promoting Russian and Chinese languages in both states.