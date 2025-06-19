Il-96-400M to complement passenger jets line — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Il-96-400M will complement the passenger jets line of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) in the segment of wide-body airplanes, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Il-96-400M passenger [jet] will complement the range of UAC civilian aircraft in the segment of wide-body passenger airliners and will make it possible to offer the market, along with MC-21-310, SJ-100 and Tu-214, airplanes of different dimensions and range, capable to support the route network all over the country and replace foreign counterparts," the minister said.

The aircraft is capable of providing for transport connectivity of the country on passenger routes and freight logistics, he added.