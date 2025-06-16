EU not to reduce price cap on Russian oil to $45 unilaterally — media

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The European Union will not unilaterally reduce the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel after it became known that G7 countries would not support the initiative, two diplomats from key EU member states familiar with the discussions at the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) told Ukrainian edition European Pravda.

One of the diplomats told European Pravda that it was clear the G7 summit in Canada would not support lowering the oil price cap from $60 to $45 per barrel, and in that case, the EU would not include this measure in the 18th sanctions package.

"During the Coreper meeting on 16 June, the need for coordination with the G7 on the oil price cap was emphasized. Member state representatives also voiced concerns about lowering the cap," the second diplomat was quoted as saying.

The new package of anti-Russia sanctions is expected to include a ban on European businesses from any transactions related to the Nord Stream pipeline, blacklisting 77 tankers that transport oil despite attempts to introduce a price cap, lowering the oil price cap for Russia, blacklisting 22 more banks with a complete ban on transactions in the EU, and introducing new export restrictions on the export of dual-use products and technologies to Russia.