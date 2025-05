BRUSSELS, May 7. /TASS/. The new package of EU sanctions against Russia will be "less ambitious" than initially believed, the Euractiv portal reported.

"The European Commission is expected to present the package to the bloc’s ambassadors on Wednesday, with the aim of foreign ministers rubber-stamping it on 20 May, according to three EU diplomats," the portal wrote.

According to Euractiv, the 17th package of sanctions will include Russian individuals, as well as tankers.