Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 2.97% to 2,820.07 points by the end of the main trading session on Tuesday, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 4.17% to 1,097.25 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 1.3 kopecks to 11.22 rubles.

"On Tuesday, the Russian market saw the struggle for levels above 2,800 points for the Moscow Exchange index. A rebound was ripe, at least technically, after four sessions of a sharp decline. In addition, prices of oil and other raw materials began to rebound, and the ruble gradually began to lose its grip," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

On Tuesday, the leaders of growth were shares of Pharmsintez (+5.32%), PIK Group securities (+5.17%), Russneft shares (+4.95%) and Saint Petersburg Exchange securities (+4.52%).

The leaders of decline were shares of MKB (-0.77%).

BCS World of Investments expects that on May 7 the MOEX index will be around 2,720-2,850 points. The forecast for the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate is 80.5-82.5 rubles, for the yuan exchange rate - 11.1-11.3 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX index will be in the range of 2,750 - 2,850 points. The yuan exchange rate will fluctuate in the range of 11.1-11.4 rubles. The dollar exchange rate will be around 80-82 rubles, and the euro rate will vary in the range of 91-93 rubles.