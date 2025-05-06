Russia, China to discuss partnership in energy — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Cooperation in the energy sphere and the trade turnover growth will be the topic of Sino-Russian talks during the visit of President of China Xi Jinping to Moscow, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at the briefing.

"China ranks first among our foreign trade partners. Russia is fifth among trade counterparts of China," Ushakov said. "Cooperation is evolving in all the directions; energy is the top sphere," he noted.

"All these issues will be definitely discussed in the course of talks," the presidential aide said.

Moscow and Beijing "had the mutual trade turnover increased by 7.5% and reached a new record of $245 bln," Ushakov said. "Russia is among leaders in supplies of energy resources to China. We rank first as regards oil and pipe gas," the presidential aide added.