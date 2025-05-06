Gold price up above $3,400 per troy ounce first since April 22

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for June 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $3,400 per troy ounce for the first time since April 22, according to trading data.

As of 3:42 p.m. Moscow time (12:42 p.m. GMT), the gold price was up by 0.94% at $3,400.4 per troy ounce. By 3:57 p.m. Moscow time (12:57 p.m. GMT), the price of gold had narrowed gains to 0.88% as it traded at $3,398.4 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent futures contracts for July 2025 delivery on London's ICE was up by 2.44% at $61.72 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June delivery was up by 1.02% at $58.62 per barrel.