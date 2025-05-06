Russia’s interests must be protected upon return of Western companies — Putin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The balance between freedom of competition and protection of Russian interests upon the return of foreign companies should be provided for, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed at the meeting with head of Delovaya Rossiya business association Alexey Repik.

"A very relevant item, as it seems to me, the one becoming increasing more up-to-date, is the review of the possible formats of the return of companies from unfriendly countries that left the Russian market with consideration of interests of Russian investors," the head of state said. "There must be a balance between development of competition and protection of national manufacturers, especially if our national producers invested in certain plants," Putin noted.

Certain companies from the EU, the US and their allies announced withdrawal from Russia after the start of the special military operation and anti-Russian measures taken by the West.