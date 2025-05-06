Kremlin to announce timing of decree on foreign currency proceeds sale

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin will notify the public in due course when Russian President Vladimir Putin approves the decree setting obligations for exporters regarding the sale of foreign currency proceeds, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We will inform you promptly," Peskov said.

The mandate for compulsory repatriation of foreign currency earnings and their conversion was introduced by a presidential decree in October 2023 to support the exchange rate and bolster the Russian financial system. It applies to exporters in the oil and gas, metal, chemical, timber, and grain sectors.