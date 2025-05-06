EU households’ gas prices hit record high in second half of 2024 — Eurostat

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The average price of gas for households in the EU was a record high for the entire period of observation in the second half of 2024, Eurostat reports.

"In the second half of 2024, household gas prices in the EU rose for the first time after they had abated following the 2022 energy crisis. Average prices, including taxes, rose to 12.33 euros per 100 kWh, up from 11.04 euro in the first half of the year. This is the highest recorded price since data collection began in 2008," Eurostat says. The share of taxes in the price of gas increased to 30%, indicating a reduction in subsidy measures adopted by European countries in 2022 to ease the burden of high energy prices.

The highest prices for households in the second half of 2024 were observed in Sweden (0.1893 euros per kWh), the Netherlands (0.1671 euros) and Italy (0.1586 euros). The lowest were in Hungary (0.032), Croatia (0.046) and Romania (0.054). Thus, the price of gas for households in Sweden was six times higher than the price set in Hungary and 54% higher than the EU average.

During the period under review, prices increased in 6 of the 23 EU countries for which data are available, were relatively stable in 3 EU countries, and decreased in 14. The largest surge was observed in Italy (by 17.7%), France (by 13.7%) and the Netherlands (by 11.4%).

For industrial enterprises and other consumers, the price of gas including taxes amounted to 0.0624 per kWh, slightly increasing compared to the first half of last year. They were highest in Sweden, Finland and Slovakia.

Earlier, TASS calculated, based on data from the London ICE on futures, that the average gas price in Europe by the end of 2024 fell by 17%, to about $387 per 1,000 cubic meters. This decline is attributed to warm weather, high occupancy of gas storage facilities and the lack of growth in demand for gas in the EU. Moreover, by the end of the first quarter of 2025, the price had already increased by more than 1.6 times compared to the same period last year. During the heating season gas prices jumped by 36% due to high rates of withdrawal from underground storage facilities.