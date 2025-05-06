Pulkovo airport accepts 11 Moscow-bound flights

ST. PETERSBURG, May 6. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo as a reserve airport has accepted 11 Moscow-bound flights, the press service of the company managing the airport told TASS.

"Pulkovo as a reserve [airport] has accepted 11 flights," the press service said.

The airport in Russia's second-biggest city operates as normal.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said overnight into Tuesday that temporary restrictions had been introduced in Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports to ensure safety of civil flights. Later the restrictions in the four airports were removed.