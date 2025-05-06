German company Henkel files trademark registration applications in Russia

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The German chemical and industrial company Henkel has filed three trademark registration applications in Russia, according to the database of Rospatent, the Federal Service for Intellectual Property.

On April 29, 2025, the company submitted two applications for the registration of the Persil trademark and one application for the registration of the Losk trademark.

In March 2022, Henkel ceased all investments, as well as advertising and sponsorship activities, in Russia. In May 2023, the company announced the completion of the sale of its Russian assets for 54 bln rubles ($670.63 mln).