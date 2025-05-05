Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with a downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 3.45% to 2,738.8 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 3.95% to 1,053.28 points. The yuan dropped by twenty kopecks to 11.21 rubles over the day.

"The MOEX Russia Index started the week with a steep decline; the level of 2,800 points was not held. The ‘bear’ impetus had the bunch of causes - the oil price drop to about $60 [per barrel] and simultaneous ruble strengthening, the desire of investors to reduce risky positions during May holidays in the environment of political uncertainty and foreign trade collisions," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World says.

"Stocks of the Polyus gold miner took the lead in growing in the Russian stock market (+2.1%), which is most probably associated with the dramatic surge in gold prices," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global commented.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,720-2,870 points on Tuesday. Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 2,700-2,800 points.