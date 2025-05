MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 81.9137 rubles for May 6, 2025, up 42 kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was increased by seven kopecks to 92.9082 rubles.

The official yuan rate was set at 11.3025 rubles, up thirteen kopecks.