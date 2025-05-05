Moscow’s economy grew by 5.5% over last year — mayor

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The economy of Moscow grew by 5.5% over the last year and by 25% over the last six years, Mayor of the Russian capital Sergey Sobyanin said at the meeting with Russian President Vadimir Putin.

"The economy had the incremental growth by 5.5% over the last year and overall, during the six years in times of the pandemic and sanctions and so on, the economy in Moscow grew by a quarter," the Mayor said.

The program of renovation and upgrading of Moscow outpatient clinics will be completed this year, Sobyanin noted. "All the outpatient clinics will be renovated or built anew," the Mayor added.