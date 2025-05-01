NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. In theory, the minerals deal with the Kiev government may generate over $350 billion in incomes for the United States, US President Donald Trump told NewsNation.

"We made a deal today where we get, you know, much more in theory, than the $350 billion," he said, describing Ukraine’s rare earth deposits as "a big asset."

In his words, the above-mentioned sum was handed over to Ukraine by his predecessor Joe Biden in the form of financial loans and military aid.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Yulia Sviridenko confirmed the signing of the minerals deal with the United States in a post on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia). According to the document, Ukraine will bring into the fund 50% of all incomes generated by new licenses for extracting minerals at new areas. The United States and Ukraine will have equal votes in managing the fund. The agreement envisages no direct Ukrainian liabilities to the United States.