NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. The board of directors of US carmaker Tesla has started to search for a new CEO to replace founder Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, the move was caused by Tesla’s sinking stocks and profits.

Some of its investors believe that Musk is too busy with his job as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

It was not reported whether Musk was notified of the move.