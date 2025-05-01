EU to unveil its proposals for trade talks with US next week —- Bloomberg

NEW YORK, May 1. /TASS/. Next week, the European Union plans to present its proposals for the start of trade talks with the US to President Donald Trump’s administration, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, the document will contain provisions on lowering trade barriers, increasing European investment into the US and cooperation on global challenges and threats.

The above-mentioned proposals may be changed as the European Commission continues its consultations with European countries on the subject.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not present on the list. Baseline tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, while individualized ones became effective on April 9. On April 9, Trump announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations, adding that during this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect.

For Europe, the tariffs amount to 20%. The US president said earlier that Washington was in talks for over 70 countries who want to continue to export their goods to the United States. In his words, tariffs generate the daily income of $2 billion.