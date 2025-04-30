Inflation in Russia from April 22 to 28 at 0.11% — statistics service

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the period from April 22 to 28, 2025 was 0.11%, according to the data of the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

A week earlier - from April 15 to 21, 2025 - inflation was 0.09%.

Consumer prices in Russia have grown by 0.47% since the beginning of April and by 3.19% since the beginning of the year. In annual terms, inflation in Russia, according to data as of April 28, 2025 (according to calculations using average daily data for the current and last year on similar dates), was 10.49%.

In the food sector the following products grew in price: canned vegetables for baby food (+0.9%), pork (+0.7%), dry milk formulas for baby food, margarine and wheat flour (+0.6%), wheat bread (+0.5%), beef, black tea and cookies (+0.4%), frozen fish, hard, semi-hard and soft cheeses, pasta, table salt and lunches in the canteen, cafe (+0.3%), chicken meat, semi-smoked, boiled-smoked sausages, pasteurized milk, butter, sour cream, canned fruit and berry preserves for baby food, rye bread, vermicelli and vodka (+0.2%), cottage cheese (+0.1%).

Prices for fruit and vegetable products remained unchanged on average.

The price drop was registered for the following food products: cucumbers (-6.7%), tomatoes (-3.7%), bananas (-1.4%), chicken eggs (-2.1%), lamb and canned meat for baby food (-0.4%), buckwheat (-0.3%), cooked sausages and rice (-0.2%), sunflower oil, and granulated sugar (-0.1%).

In the nonfood segment, prices increased for diapers for newborns (+0.2%), toilet soap, matches and dry pet food (+0.1%).

Prices decreased for washing powders (-0.3%), toilet paper (-0.2%), laundry soap, sanitary pads and baby diapers (-0.1%).

The drop in prices was also registered for such products as smartphones (-0.8%), televisions and electric vacuum cleaners (-0.6%), tank tops, men's T-shirts (-0.3%), children's jeans (-0.2%), shampoos (-0.1%). Prices for motor gasoline increased by 0.1%, prices for diesel fuel went up by 0.2%.