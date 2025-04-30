Gazprom reports IFRS net profit of 1.219 trillion rubles ($15 bln) in 2024

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The net profit of Gazprom attributed to shareholders under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) stood at 1.219 trillion rubles ($15 bln) in 2024, the Russian gas giant reported.

Gazprom posted a loss of 629 bln rubles ($7.7 bln) a year earlier.

"The net profit of the Gazprom Group totaled 1.219 trillion rubles against the loss in 2024 (largely attributed to non-cash items of expenditures). The net profit was significantly backed by the decline in negative exchange rate differences for currency liabilities and by the increase in interest incomes from money investments, which compensated the rise in interest expenses. The net profit adjusted for non-cash items totaled 1.433 trillion rubles ($17.5 bln), which is twice above the indicator in 2023," Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov said, cited by the company.

Revenues of the holding gained 25% to 10.7 trillion rubles ($130.9 bln) and became second largest in the history of the company.