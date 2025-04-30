TotalEnergies not expecting return to previous volume of Russian gas supplies soon

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The return to Russian gas supplies to Europe in the volume as before is doubtful in the year to come, Chief Executive Officer of France’s TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanne said at a teleconference.

"I think it's more US LNG which will come, [rather] than Russian gas in Europe. I would be very surprised to see suddenly a lot of Russian gas coming to Europe in the next 12 months," the chief executive said. "It will take time for that because it's also a matter of trust between customers and producers," he noted.

The EU is under strong pressure now within the framework of trade talks between the US and Europe for buying more US gas, Pouyanne added.