TotalEnergies’ participation in Russian projects to depend on peace deal for Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The participation of TotalEnergies in projects in Russia will depend on conditions of a potential accord between Russia and Ukraine, Chief Executive Officer of the French energy company Patrick Pouyanne said at a teleconference.

"It will all depend on the condition of the peace deal, which I don't know today. I think that we have a very strong asset, which is Yamal LNG, which I consider as a prime asset, and we continue to work on it. This one is a long-term asset," the chief executive said.

"For the rest, I think it's just difficult to make some forecasts on geopolitics. So I cannot comment more than that," Pouyanne added.

Yamal LNG is the high-capacity gas liquefaction project in Russia. Its shareholders are Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%), and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%).