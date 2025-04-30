Serbia has no plans to cancel visa waiver for Russians — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Serbia has no plans to cancel its visa waiver for Russian nationals or impose humanitarian restrictions, Moscow’s Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said.

"Serbia does not plan to introduce sanctions or any restrictions in the humanitarian field, including in relation to visas. The absence of such plans has been repeatedly confirmed at the highest level," he told RTVI, when asked about the possibility of Serbia introducing visa requirements for Russians.

"We don’t expect any tightening in any field. We believe that Serbia’s approach and policy towards Russia will remain the same and we will continue to develop cooperation in all fields, including the humanitarian field," the Russian envoy added.