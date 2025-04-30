Inter RAO posts 0.6% rise in generation to 36.2 bln kWh for Q1 2025

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Electricity generation by Inter RAO edged up by 0.6% in January-March 2025 year-on-year to 36.2 bln kWh, the company reported.

Installed capacity amounted to 31.2 bln kWh in Q1 (+1%). Installed thermal capacity remained at 25 bln kWh. Coefficient of utilization of installed capacity added 0.3 percentage points to 53.7%.

Inter RAO operates in Russia, the CIS states, and a number of other countries. The company is present in more than 30 Russian regions. Its installed capacity reaches around 31,000 MW.