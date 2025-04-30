Russia’s electricity exports down 2.9%, imports up 68% in Q1

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Inter RAO (Russia’s sole electricity export/import operator) reduced exports of electricity by 2.9% in Q1 2025 to 2.004 bln kWh, with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan accounting for over 40% of supplies, the company reported.

Electricity imports climbed by 68.4% in the reporting period to 0.54 bln kWh.

"Kazakhstan’s share in export supplies totaled almost 43%, while Mongolia’s share equaled around 14%. As in Q1 2024, restrictions in the Far Eastern energy system preventing resumption of export volumes to China to planned levels persisted," Inter RAO said.

The company’s electricity generation abroad fell by 61.8% in the period to 460 mln kWh. Installed capacity remained at 2.74 bln kWh in Q1. Coefficient of utilization of installed capacity went down by 12.4 percentage points to 7.7%.

Inter RAO operates in Russia, the CIS states, and a number of other countries. The company is present in more than 30 Russian regions. The installed capacity reaches around 31,000 MW.