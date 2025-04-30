Chinese businesses to build metalwork production facility in Far East

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Big Chinese businesses plan to create a metalwork production facility, a shopping mall offering repair goods and a Russian-Chinese industrial park in the Primorsky Region, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"Chinese businesses plan to build a metalwork production facility in the Primorsky Region, a shopping mall with repair goods, and a Russian-Chinese industrial park. Total investment will be 2.7 billion rubles ($33 million), and 470 new jobs will be offered," the press service said following the corporation delegation's visit to China.

Agreements reached with Chinese businesses are an important step in strengthening economic ties between the Primorsky Region and the Zhejiang Province and in further development of the Far Eastern Federal District, Director of the Corporation's Branch in the Primorsky Region Alexey Dunaev said. "The Russian Far East, in particular the Primorsky Region, offers unique opportunities for Russian and foreign investors to make new enterprises using state incentives. <...> They will attract investments and will create high-tech industries, including those with export potentials," he added.

During the visit to Linhai and Taizhou (the Zhejiang Province, China), the Russian delegation inked three agreements with Chinese counterparts.