PM Mishustin to launch car bridge project between Russia, North Korea

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will launch the construction of a road bridge across the Tumannaya River in Russia’s Primorye Region on the border with North Korea via video link on Wednesday, the Russian government announced.

His North Korean counterpart, Pak Thae Song, will attend the ceremony.

The two countries signed the agreement to build a bridge across the Tumannaya River in June 2024. The document was finalized as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang.

Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit has said that Russia will build 300 m of the 850-meter-long bridge. Also, Russian construction workers will build 2.4 km of approaches.