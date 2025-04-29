Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auction on April 30

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance announces auctions for two issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds to be held on April 30.

Fixed-income OFZ bonds of Issue 26246 mature on March 12, 2036 and Issue 26235 mature on March 12, 2031 will be offered to investors m the amount of balances available for the offering, the ministry said.

Bids can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange.

Settlements under transactions made at the auctions will be performed on the next business day.