Finnish Fortum says does not intend to return to Russia

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Fortum does not intend to return to Russia, planning to continue the divestment process of assets when possible, the Finnish energy concern said in its interim financial report.

"Fortum is no longer active in Russia and does not intend to return there. When possible, Fortum would continue the divestment process of its Russian assets as a primary option," the report said.

Moreover, the company is pursuing arbitration against Russia "for the unlawful seizure of its assets and court proceedings to recover unpaid intercompany loans," according to the report.

On April 25, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which 83.73% of Unipro shares owned by the German concern Uniper, and 98.23% of Fortum shares owned by the Finnish group Fortum were transferred to external management by the Federal Property Management Agency. This measure was taken in response to the unfriendly actions by a number of states towards Russia. On February 27, 2024, Fortum announced that it had initiated arbitration proceedings against Russia and would seek compensation for its assets.