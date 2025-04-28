Avtovaz plans to boost exports to 30,000 cars in 2025 — chief executive

TASHKENT, April 28. /TASS/. Avtovaz expects to export more than 30,000 cars this year, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom. Central Asia international industrial exhibition.

"If we talk about Iranian, Kazakh markets and the market of Vietnam and certain other important destinations for us in terms of scale, thousands and even dozens of thousands of units of our products will be the case there. We plan that we will cross the 30,000 car export level this year across countries in total," the chief executive said.

Avtovaz exported more than 20,000 Lada cars last year, four times more than in 2023. The company supplied its motor vehicles to twenty countries in total.

