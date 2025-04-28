Russia suggests making intergovernmental agreement with India on coking coal

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia offered making an intergovernmental agreement on the support of coking coal supplies to India, the Russian Ministry of Energy said after the working visit of department director Pyotr Bobylyov to India.

"Our Indian colleagues highly estimate the quality of Russian coal that meets the strictest standards. Considering the growing demand of the Indian steel industry for coking coal, we see high potential in developing Russian-Indian interaction in this sphere," Bobylyov said, cited by the ministry.

Russia is currently among the leaders of coal supplies to India, the ministry added.