Russia launches eight new national projects to drive tech leadership — PM

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian government has launched 19 new national projects since the beginning of the year, eight of which are aimed at ensuring that the country remains a global tech leader, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the federal educational marathon "Knowledge.First".

"Since the beginning of this year, the government has launched 19 new [national projects], as ordered by the president. Eight of them are designed to ensure technological leadership, and we are preparing to launch another one aimed at developing bioeconomy technologies," Mishustin said.

He explained that the new initiatives include measures to improve the domestic manufacturing sector, produce more high-tech products, and accelerate the implementation of Russian innovations. "All this will help us achieve independence from foreign solutions and will contribute to the formation of promising markets," the prime minister emphasized.

The projects are primarily aimed at advancing this century’s key technological sectors, Mishustin continued. "These are machine tools, chemicals, food, medicine, energy, as well as the entire transportation sector – aviation, ship and car building, railway engineering, drones. We also pay special attention to space technologies," he outlined.

According to Mishustin, these sectors were selected because they are "the most capital-intensive, requiring the purchase and maintenance of complex equipment," along with "high-end raw materials, complex scientific and engineering support." He noted that these industries had a significant share of imports – around 60-70% – when sanctions were imposed. "The national projects format will allow us to provide maximum assistance to these industries and ensure the inflow of not only public but also private investment," he said.

"Qualified customers are interested in all these areas. In most cases, these are not ministries, but specific companies that understand what they need for their own development," Mishustin noted. "It is for them that these tasks in science and industry are for," he concluded.