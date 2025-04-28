Russian stock market accelerates amid announced Victory Day truce — market data

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock market demonstrates growth of its leading indices amid the truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin from midnight of May 8 until midnight of May 11.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.33% to 3,013.66 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.25% o 1,148.59 points.

Stock indices slightly rolled back further on. The MOEX Russia Index moved up by 1.24% to 3,043.59 points. The RTS Index stood at 1,159.93 points, up 1.2%.

The yuan lost five kopecks to 11.35 rubles at the same time.